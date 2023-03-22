Apple’s AirTags are on sale in a four-pack for $89.99

If you’re someone who has a penchant for losing everything you own — your keys, fanny pack, what have you — a set of ultra-wideband Bluetooth trackers is a good bet for keeping tabs on your belongings. And right now, Apple’s handy AirTags are on sale in a four-pack at Amazon and Walmart for $89.99, a slight $10 discount but one we seldom see.

If you’re unfamiliar with Apple’s hyper-accurate trackers, there are a couple of things to note. Even though you can detect them using an Android device, they’re really an ideal option for those already invested in the Apple ecosystem since they make use of Apple’s extensive Find My network to locate your lost items. They also carry an IP67 water and dust resistance rating and boast end-to-end encryption, which is convenient because it means only you can tap into their location. Apple still has some work to do on the safety front, sure, but if you’re an iPhone user, AirTags remain hard-to-beat location trackers. Read our review.

For some people, getting a pair of wireless earbuds that fit comfortably or stay in their ears while moving is a never-ending quest. Luckily, there are options like the UE Fits, which are currently on sale direct from Ultimate Ears for $159 ($40 off), one of their lowest prices to date. The Fits can mold to the shape of your ears in less than a minute, giving you a more secure fit sans a trip to the audiologist. They don’t feature common features like noise cancellation or auto-pause, sure, but the custom buds boast good sound, eight hours of battery life, and a USB-C charging case, making them a good pick if you struggle with the assorted ear tips that come packaged with other wireless earbuds. Read our review.

There are a lot of wireless chargers on the market right now — we should know, having tested plenty of MagSafe-friendly options for our buying guide, plus very recent models like Nomad’s Stand One. However, if you’re an iPhone or Android user who’s looking for a no-frills way to charge your phone at your desk or overnight, Anker’s 313 Wireless Charger is currently on sale for $15.99 at Amazon and Anker (with promo code WS7DHM9R7I). The Qi charging stand maxes out at 10 watts if you’re working with a Galaxy phone — or 7.5 watts if you’re using a newer iPhone model — but it’s a cheap, reliable option that comes with a Micro USB cable. Just remember to pick up a wall charger if you don’t already own one.