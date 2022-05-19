Apple’s AirTag four-pack falls to $89

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve got a bunch of items you need to protect from theft or loss, you can now pick up a four-pack of Apple’s AirTags at Amazon and Best Buy for $89, or $10 (10 percent) off. We’ve seen them a little bit cheaper recently, but it’s still a good time to act if you missed the last deal.

Buy Apple AirTags 4-pack at Amazon – $89

Buy Apple AirTags 4-pack at Best Buy – $89

For Apple users, AirTags deliver significant advantages over Tile and other trackers. The ultra-wideband feature offers precise tracking with iPhone 11 or later devices when you’re reasonably close, so you can narrow your search between a bed and night table in the same bedroom. Over wider distances, the Apple device AirTag networks lets you track down an object you might have misplaced in a bar, for instance.

AirTags use a simple coin-sized design and offer a seamless experience via the Find My app. You can also force an AirTag to emit a chime to help you pinpoint an object’s location, and that chime is now loader than ever thanks to a recent update.

It does lack a built-in keyring like rival trackers, so you’ll need to pay extra for that. And it only works with Apple devices, so Android users will need to look elsewhere. However, if you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, you can pick up four at a discount — just remember that the deal ends today.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.