Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are $100 off at Amazon

Apple’s won’t leave your wallet feeling quite as light if you pick up the over-ear headphones now. They’re on sale on Amazon for $449. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for AirPods Max (the pink model on Woot earlier this year), a $100 discount is nothing to sniff at. This time around, all of the color options are on sale.

we gave AirPods Max a score of 84, citing the terrific balanced sound, good active noise cancellation and solid battery life. The headphones also have spatial audio support, including for . We felt the price was one of the major drawbacks, so the discount will alleviate that somewhat. You’ll miss out on some features when AirPods Max are connected to an Android or Windows device, and you’ll definitely want to buy a sturdier third-party case.

If AirPods Max don’t quite tickle your fancy, but you’re still looking for an Apple audio product, there’s some good news: Amazon has other models on sale too. The are currently , down $60 from the regular price.

There are more modest savings available on the , which have dropped by $10 to . If you’d prefer a model with ANC instead, it might be worth paying an extra $6 to pick up , which are $74 off at .

