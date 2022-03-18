Apple’s AirPods Max are $100 off, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week was a good one if you were looking for a good deal on the latest Apple gadgets. Not only are the AirPods Max still $100 off, but you can also grab the Apple Watch Series 7 for $339 and the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro for $200 less than usual. Elsewhere, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones remain on sale for $278 and Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is 47 percent off and down to only $45. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max are $100 off right now, bringing them down to $449. We gave the premium headphones a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, good ANC and reliable onboard controls.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 512GB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 cheaper than usual right now, bringing it down to $2,299. This is one of Apple’s latest and most powerful laptops and we gave it a score of 92 for its blazing fast performance, fantastic keyboard, lovely Liquid Retina XDR Display and array of ports.

iPad mini

Apple’s latest iPad mini is on sale for $459, which is $40 off its normal price. We gave the small tablet a score of 89 for its lovely display, refined design and excellent battery life.

Apple Watch Series 7

Certain colors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are down to $339, or $60 off their normal price. Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch earned a score of 90 from us for its slightly larger display, faster charging and handy watchOS8 features.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our current favorite pair of ANC headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 right now. That’s $72 off their usual price and close to an all-time low. They earned a score of 94 from us for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC45 headphones are on sale for $279, which is their all-time-low price that we saw last Black Friday. We gave the cans a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, strong ANC and comfortable fit.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for $45, or 47 percent off its normal price. You can also pick up the Kids version for only $55. It earned a score of 85 from us for its great sound quality, tap-to-snooze feature and compact design.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google’s second-gen Nest Hub is down to $55, or $45 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 89 for its minimalist design, clearer audio quality and bright display.

Google Nest WiFi

A two-pack of the Google Nest WiFi system is on sale for $189 across the web. That’s only $10 more than the pack was during the holiday shopping season last year, so this is a solid sale. We gave the mesh WiFi system a score of 84 for its minimalist design, simple installation process and built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Tile Bluetooth trackers

A number of Tile trackers are up to 20 percent off at Amazon. You can pick up the 2022 Tile Mate Essentials pack for $68, a two-pack of Tile Stickers for $45 or a single Tile Mate for only $20. These tiny gadgets attach to your belongings so you can keep track of them using Tile’s companion mobile app.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED monitor

A number of Samsung gaming monitors are on sale again, including the Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED display, which is $500 off and down to $2,000. If that’s still a bit too far outside your budget, you can grab the 34-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor for $430; the 32-inch Odyssey G3 monitor for $230 or the 24-inch Odyssey G3 gaming monitor for $180.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Base

Shark’s robot vacuum with self-cleaning base is down to $500 right now, or $150 off its normal price. You’re getting a powerful robo-vac that can clean carpets and hard floors easily, and it has support for UltraClean Mode, LiDAr navigation, home mapping and more. Plus, you’ll only have to empty its clean base about once every two months.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is back down to a record low of $70, or 42 percent off its normal price. We gave it a score of 84 when it came out for its 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR+, speedy performance and hands-free Alexa controls.

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

The T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $140 right now. This palm-sized drive works with most devices thanks to the duo of cables it comes with, and it supports 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, AES 256-bit encryption and Dynamic Thermal Guard.

New tech deals

Kobo Libra 2

Kobo’s Libra 2 e-reader is $20 off and down to $180. We like its ergonomic, waterproof design, its sharp 7-inch display and ability to play audiobooks.

Kohler Moxie Alexa-enabled shower head

Kohler’s high-tech shower head is down to a record low price of $99. It works as a regular shower head but it’s Alexa-enabled, so you can do things like play music and add things to your shopping list while you’re bathing. It also has a magnetic, removable speaker so you can take it with you around the house.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are 20 percent off and down to $120. We gave these true wireless earbuds a score of 84 for their tiny, comfortable design, good sound quality and quick-pairing on both Android and iOS.

55-inch Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV

Sony’s 55-inch Bravia XR OLED set is $600 off right now, bringing it down to $2,200. In addition to deep blacks and the improved contrast that comes with OLED TVs, this set also supports XR Motion Clarity, HDMI 2.1, Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Alexa voice commands.

UK deals

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit’s most advanced smartwatch, the Sense, is down to £189 right now. That’s not a record low, but it’s still 37 percent off its usual rate. We gave it a score of 82 for its comprehensive health tracking features and big, bold display.

