Apple’s 512GB MacBook Air M2 is $220 off right now

You can get the latest MacBook Air on sale right now — even better, the discounted variant is the one with the bigger storage capacity. The silver 2022 MacBook Air with 512GB of internal storage and Apple’s M2 processor is currently listed for $1,279 on Amazon, which is $220 off (or 15 percent less than) its retail price. That’s a new low for the model. While the other colors are not quite as deeply discounted, you can still get the midnight and the starlight color options of the 512GB laptop for $1,300.

We gave the 2022 MacBook Air a score of 96 in our review and found it far speedier than the previous model, which we already thought was “stunningly fast.” The laptop mostly shines thanks to Apple’s M2 chip that the tech giant had designed to have double the memory bandwidth of the M1 and to be able to support up to 24GB of RAM.

The new MacBook Air is far thinner than its predecessor, and we even found it to be more portable than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that weighs about 3 pounds when attached to a Smart Keyboard. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen also looks more expansive than the previous Air’s due to Apple bumping up its brightness to 500 nits and making its bezel a bit thinner. To note, we found its display to be on par with the more expensive 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, except without Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate technology.

The Air also comes with the larger MacBook Pros’ improved speaker technology that supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. In addition, it has the same keyboard and trackpad as the Pro laptops’ and comes with two USB-C ports, as well as a MagSafe connector for power. During our tests, the Air lasted for 16 hours and 30 minutes on a single charge — enough time to get through a day’s work. While the 512GB MacBook Air is still few hundred dollars more expensive than the 256GB version, which starts at $923 right now, it may be the perfect time to get one if you’re looking for an ultraportable with a bigger storage capacity.

