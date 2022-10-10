Apple’s 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

This might be your best chance to save money on a 2021 iPad Pro. Ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has discounted the by 25 percent to $899. The more affordable 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale. However, it appears Amazon only has stock of the 512GB variant. After a 23 percent discount, the is $849, down from $1,099. The promotion applies to both Silver and Space Gray colorways across both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

Buy Apple iPad Pro at Amazon – $849 and up

The iPad Pro is one of the most powerful tablets you can buy at the moment. The Hamden Journal awarded the 2021 model a score of , praising the device for its speedy M1 processor and mini-LED screen that makes watching HDR content an absolute joy. At the time, it felt like iPadOS wasn’t a perfect match for the iPad Pro’s powerful hardware, but with and new multitasking features like Stage Manager part of the release, the tablet is about to become more capable.

One thing to keep in mind is that Apple may later this month. Persistent rumors suggest the company plans to introduce a model that features an M2 processor, MagSafe charging and a handful of other upgrades. For that reason, you may want to wait if you want to buy the most powerful iPad possible. However, if you’re mainly interested in getting the most value for your money, then it’s hard to go wrong with the current M1 model.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.