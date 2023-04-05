Apple’s 2022 iPad is $50 off at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s 2022 iPad to go on sale, you can get one now for $50 off its usual price. Amazon currently offers the tablet starting at $399, its lowest price yet.

Apple

The $50 discount applies to all colors, storage and networking variants of the 10.9-inch tablet. Color options include silver, pink, blue and yellow; you can order it in 64GB and 256GB tiers. In addition to the deal on the base model, you’ll pay $549 for either the WiFi / 256GB variant or the WiFi + cellular / 64GB option. The 256GB / WiFi + cellular model costs $699.

The 10th-generation iPad, launched in October, has an updated design reminiscent of the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro — losing the Home button and shifting Touch ID to the edge-facing power / sleep button. Its 10.9-inch display is also significantly larger than its predecessor, and it includes a faster A14 Bionic chip that’s plenty powerful for most iPad-related tasks. Additionally, Apple repositioned its front-facing camera to be centered in landscape mode, making your gaze appear more natural on video calls. It also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil (including its awkward charging setup) for jotting notes or sketching.

In The Hamden Journal’s review, the iPad’s battery life exceeded Apple’s 10-hour estimate, lasting 11 hours and 45 minutes while playing a movie from the iTunes Store. In addition, although it doesn’t support the Magic Keyboard that works with Apple’s premium tablets, you can add the Magic Keyboard Folio accessory for $229, a $20 discount. Despite a few tradeoffs, the iPad’s sale price addresses many of our reservations about it, which centered around its overall value.

