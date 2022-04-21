Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now $50 off in 64GB and 256GB configurations

Apple’s latest iPad Air may be a somewhat incremental upgrade over the last-gen model, but it’s the most affordable way to get a device with the acclaimed M1 processor. Today, you can get one of these tablets with that excellent CPU for a bit less, as the 2022 iPad Air is $50 off at Best Buy. This deal encompasses both storage sizes for the Wi-Fi model and all available colors. That means the $599 64GB configuration is $549.99 and the 256GB model drops from $749 to $699.99. We saw a slightly steeper $70 discount at the beginning of this month, but that was limited to the 256GB version.

The iPad Air looks a lot like the version that came out in 2020, but, in addition to its M1 guts, there’s now a Center Stage-compatible front-facing camera with 12-megapixels of resolution. It’s maintained many other features like the dual speakers and Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the power button, and, thankfully, it’s compatible with all the accessories from the 2020 Air. Read our review.

If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer considering a premium controller but don’t want to spend well over $100 on Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 — or even $200 on a Scuf — the RIG Nacon Revolution X is a great option, especially if you don’t mind a wired gamepad. The Revolution X has myriad options for user customization. Using the app downloaded to your Xbox Series S / X or Windows PC, you can fine-tune the sensitivity of the sticks and triggers and even remap any button you want. On the hardware side, it’s comfy to use and has four custom mappable buttons on the back. There’s, a lot on offer here, and Best Buy has the RIG Nacon Revolution X for $79.99 instead of its usual $99.99 list price. $20 off is a bit of a rare discount, and the controller even comes in a nice hard case.

The longstanding top pick for true wireless earbuds from The The Hamden Journal’s buying guide, the Sony WF-1000XM4, usually drop as low as $248 on a good day — just like they are right now at Amazon. However, if you’re comfortable with going the refurbished route, eBay has a refurb model of the WF-1000XM4 for just $149.99. That’s a steep discount of about $130 off the list price for these noise-canceling earbuds with excellent sound. If you’re hesitating to go the refurbished route, this eBay listing offers a two-year warranty through Allstate for US customers and a free 30-day return window.

While the Sony WF-1000XM4 may need no introduction to some, there’s a reason they’re so sought after and don’t often see big discounts. These earbuds nail the trifecta of top-of-the-line noise cancellation, sound quality, and battery life. Oh, and they look pretty snazzy, too. Read our review.

Another refurbished option on offer that’s worth your consideration is the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 from 2020. For this one, we have two configurations for you to choose from: one refurbished and one new. Up first, Best Buy has an Intel Core i3-equipped Chromebook Spin with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM in new condition for $449.99. This model is on clearance with a discount of about $79, as there’s a newer model out now.

If you go the refurbished route, eBay has a higher-specced model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM for that same $449.99. Of course, while it’s the same price as the new model, the refurb was originally a much pricier machine that sold for $699.99 — so you’re saving $250. Much like the Sony earbud deal above, you get a two-year warranty from Allstate and a 30-day return window if you’re unsure.

Whether you go new or refurbished, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a couple years old but still has a great 13.5-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2256 x 1504 resolution. And while it’s a little longer in the tooth, it was already punching above its weight class in performance and battery life, making it a solid value today. Read our review.

Some more deals, including a cool e-waste recycling offer:

You can turn in an unwanted PC or gaming accessory to Best Buy to be recycled and receive a 20 percent discount toward a new Logitech device. The promotion includes select Logitech keyboards, mice, webcams, and headsets. This e-waste promotion ends May 6th, though you have to go to a Best Buy store to take advantage of it.

Did you only recently pick up a PlayStation 5? Well, if you’re playing catch-up on a backlog of games, you’re in luck. Best Buy has the PS5 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just $29.99 ($20 off) and Demon’s Souls for $39.99 ($30 off).

If you’re a Costco member, you can buy the hard-to-find Apple HomePod Mini in yellow for $79.99 ($20 off MSRP). Shipping is not free, sadly, but it’s just an additional $2.99. This is the lowest price around on a HomePod Mini, and the fun colors have been elusive. Read our review.