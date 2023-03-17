Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is $100 off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Now is a good time to purchase a 2022 Apple M1-equipped iPad Air, as they’ve dropped back down to all-time low prices. The 64GB WiFi model is now on sale for just $500, or $99 (17 percent) off, while the 256GB model is available for $650, also $99 off the regular $749 price. Note that the savings are applied via voucher that activates when you check out.

The M1 chip gives the 2022 iPad Air a substantial performance boost over the previous model, so it’s a solid choice for content creation, gaming and other demanding apps. Throughput is also boosted thanks to the 10Gbps USB-C ports that have double the bandwidth of the last model. At the same time, battery life remains unchanged at an excellent 10 hours. All of those things make the 2022 iPad Air future-proof and helped it garner a top-notch 90 score in our The Hamden Journal review.

It has more than speed going for it. You get a 10.9-inch liquid Retina LCD display with Apple’s True Tone feature for optimizing the screen’s color temperature based on ambient light, to start with. It also comes with an improved 12-megapixel ultra wide front camera and supports the same accessories as the last model (keyboard cases, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil). The main downside is a lack of Face ID.

The 64GB iPad Air hits that $500 price (in all colors but blue) thanks to a 7 percent discount and $59 checkout voucher (applied when you click through to checkout). Meanwhile, the 256GB model is marked down to $650 thanks to different combinations of checkout vouchers and discounts.

