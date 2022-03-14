Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 less than usual on Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pros are some of the most powerful laptops you can get right now, and they have high price tags to match. But if you’ve had your eye on the 16-inch model, you can grab it for $200 less than usual right now thanks to a new Amazon sale. The online retailer has the 512GB model for $2,299 and the 1TB version for $2,499, both of which are record-low prices.

These are the MacBook Pros many have been waiting for, not only for their impressive power but also their equally improved connectivity. We gave the M1 Pro and M1 Max laptops a score of 92 for their excellent performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR Displays, great speakers and solid battery lives. Both machines blew every Windows machine we reviewed last year out of the water when it came to performance benchmarks, and we didn’t notice a slow down when the laptops ran in battery power. Plus, you’ll get a lot of use out of them before you need to power up — the 14-inch laptop lasted about 12.5 hours in our testing, while the 16-inch model survived for just over 16 hours.

Power alone makes these laptops solid options for videographers, photographers and other creatives, but they’re made even better by the new ports Apple included on both laptops. You’re no longer limited to just a few Thunderbolt ports — both machines now have a full-sized HDMI port, a MagSafe power connector, three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and an SD card slot. So while you will still need an adapter if you have USB-A accessories, hooking the machine up to other peripherals is much easier than it was on previous models. They may still be expensive even with this discount, but it’s hard to beat the latest MacBook Pros if you’re looking for a new laptop with as much power as possible, plus all of the latest features from Apple.

