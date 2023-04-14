Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air will have a sharper screen, but the same performance

Apple’s laptop sales have slid quite a bit within the past year or so. Mac revenues dipped by 10 percent last summer and fell even further in the first quarter of 2023, with Apple reporting a sharp 29 percent decline in sales. Earlier this month, a report from IDC revealed that Apple’s laptop shipments for the first quarter of 2023 declined by around 40 percent amidst “weak demand, excess inventory, and a worsening macroeconomic climate.”

In addition to this larger MacBook Air, Apple is reportedly testing an array of other Macs to help offset a slump in sales. That includes a new 13-inch MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac, and 13-inch MacBook Pro, all of which are expected to come with the M3 chip with the new and more efficient 3nm process. Meanwhile, a refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are in the pipeline for 2024, according to Gurman.