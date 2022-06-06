Apple will let you use iPhones for video chats on Mac (because its webcams stink)

iPhone users are walking around with great cameras in their pockets, so why not use that with their Macs? That’s the basic idea behind Continuity Camera, a new feature coming to macOS Ventura that’ll let you plop an iPhone on top of your Mac, and use those mobile cameras to power video chats in FaceTime, Teams and any other conferencing app. While cool, the feature is a bit clunkier than typical Apple offerings, since it requires a phone stand. It’s also a slight admission from Apple that its laptop and desktop webcams aren’t the best. (That’s something we noticed with the pricey Studio Display.)

The entire Continuity Camera setup works wirelessly, and it also brings over features like Center Stage, which helps the camera follow you around the room. Additionally, it can tap into your phone’s ultrawide camera to show a top-down view of your desk. Mostly, though, it’s a nice way to get better background blur and lighting effects for all of your video chats. The only problem? You won’t be able to surreptitiously use your phone while you’re stuck in a work meeting.

Follow all of the news from WWDC right here!