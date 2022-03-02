Apple will host its next hardware event on March 8th

It’s official: Apple just sent out invitations for its first event in 2022 and it will happen on March 8th at 10am PT. The invite, which usually offers subtle hints as to what we can expect, features the words “Peek performance.” That’s right — “peek” not “peak.” The company is expected to launch the next-gen iPhone SE and iPad Air, along with new Macs. According to a Bloomberg report, an M2 chip may also be coming as part of the transition to Apple Silicon.

Considering the last iPhone SE was launched in 2020, it does seem like an updated model is overdue. Apple’s compact, sub-$400 handset is one of the last remaining to still have a home button on the front below the display. It also has a single rear camera, and generally feels like a throwback to phones from five years ago. This year’s model may bring Face ID and 5G support, with a design that could be similar to 2018’s iPhone XR.

Apple launched updated MacBook Pros in October, powered by its then-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. But it appears the company is already ready to bring M2-devices to us, with filings for several Macs having popped up in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database.

Whatever Apple is announcing, we will be covering the news and will also have a livestream following the company’s keynote to discuss what was unveiled. Be sure to join us on the The Hamden Journal YouTube channel then to get your burning questions answered.