Apple Weather app down on iPhones

Apple’s Weather app on iPhone is down for many users today. The issues started at around midnight ET and have persisted throughout the morning in many locations. iPhone owners have reported opening the Weather app and finding no data or old cached weather information.

9to5Mac notes that while the main Weather app is broken for many, the Apple Watch version is working fine for people. Apple issued a support notification earlier today noting that “some users are affected” by the lack of Weather data.

For most of this morning, Apple’s support note said that “next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage,” despite an issue that was clearly more widespread. It has since been updated to note an unspecified generally ongoing issue with some users affected starting at 11PM last night. As of 11:30AM ET, it simply reads, “This service may be slow or unavailable.”

Apple’s Weather app issues come just a week after Dark Sky returned briefly. Apple acquired Dark Sky in 2020 and shut it down and moved some of its features into the Weather app. The Dark Sky app briefly returned from the dead last week before disappearing again.

When Apple’s new Weather app is working, it has some great improvements thanks to the Dark Sky integration, but many still miss the dedicated Dark Sky app. Apple has added rain alerts, but you’re not able to control whether you want alerts for light, medium, or heavy rain, which is particularly irritating in countries like England, where it rains a lot. Apple is based in California’s Silicon Valley, where it rains infrequently, so Apple’s software engineers probably forgot to migrate over that essential feature from Dark Sky.