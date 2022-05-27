Apple Watch Series 7 models drop back down to a record low of $329

Memorial Day sales have brought one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 7. Multiple models of Apple’s flagship smartwatch are down to $329 right now, with is $70 off and a return to its record-low price. The price applies to the 41mm GPS Watches, but the larger, 45mm models are also $70 off and down to $359.

Buy Series 7 (41mm) at Amazon – $329

Buy Series 7 (45mm) at Amazon – $359

The Series 7 is only a moderate update from the Series 6, but Apple did make some key improvements. Most notably, the Series 7 has a larger screen that makes it easier to see the time, messages and other information displayed in complications. The design appears unchanged, but it’s the first Apple Watch to be IP6X dust resistant, making it more durable than previous models. It also supports faster charging — we were able to get 10 percent juice after 10 minutes of charging, and the Watch was fully powered up in less than one hour.

Otherwise, the Series 7 is much the same as the Series 6. It has an always-on display, a built-in GPS, ECG and blood oxygen measurement capabilities, fall detection, support for dozens of trackable workouts and more. Our biggest complaint with the latest model in particular is its lackluster sleep tracking abilities — you’ll only be able to track how long you slept with the native watchOS feature, which is much less information than you’d get if you used a Fitbit or a Garmin device to do the same thing. But if that’s not much of a concern for you, it’s hard to beat the Apple Watch for iPhone users who are set on getting a wearable.

