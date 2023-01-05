Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Foundation’ will return this summer

Apple TV+ has offered a sneak peek at the second season of Foundation and revealed when the sci-fi series will return. More episodes of the show, which is based on Isaac Asimov’s series of books of the same name, will premiere this summer and will introduce the second crisis.

The clip opens with one of the main characters, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), waking up in a stasis chamber that just happens to be in space. It’s a compelling start to a teaser that’s packed with eye-catching imagery. A terrifying creature pops up at the end, so be mindful of that if you’re jumpy.

The first season of Foundation arrived in the fall of 2021, so fans have had to wait quite a while for it to come back. Jared Harris and Lee Pace are among the stars who are returning for season two.