Apple TV Plus’ Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford drops in January

Shrinking tells the story of Jimmy (Segel), a therapist whose own ongoing experience with grief prompts him to start engaging with all of his patients a bit differently than they’re accustomed to. While Jimmy’s still committed to helping his patients deal with a wide range of issues, he’s less interested in being sensitive about how he deals with people or sugarcoating the advice he gives them. When Jimmy starts to tell everyone exactly what’s on his mind, his personal life begins to change in unexpected ways, and it starts to become clear to everyone around him that a little honesty goes a long way toward shaking things up.