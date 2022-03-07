Apple TV+ is now available on Comcast Xfinity

Apple TV+ has reached one of its last frontiers: the American cable subscriber. As promised, Apple’s streaming service is now available across Comcast’s Xfinity platforms, including the Xfinity X1 set-top, XClass TVs and the Xfinity Flex streaming service. You can now watch the likes of Ted Lasso or Severance even if you can’t use a dedicated streaming device or Apple’s own smart TV apps.

Any Xfinity users new to Apple TV+ can get a three-month free trial if they sign up by April 25th. Comcast first revealed plans to support Apple’s service in October. Americans are latecomers to some degree — Sky Q and Sky Glass users in Europe and the UK had access to Apple TV+ in December.

The expansion comes long after Apple TV+ was available elsewhere, including many common TV models, media players and game consoles. However, the Xfinity launch might help Apple cover the “last mile” of potential viewers who either won’t buy separate hardware or are simply unaware of services that aren’t available through their cable hardware.