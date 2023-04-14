Apple TV 4K is getting multiview for sports streams

Developer Steve Moser first uncovered the multiview feature in Apple’s code last month, and it looks like the company is finally getting ready to roll it out. According to TechCrunch, the feature is available within the tvOS beta 16.5, which you can gain access to by heading to the Settings app and then hitting System > Software Updates > Get Beta Updates.

Once you have the beta, TechCrunch says you can view multiple streams at once by turning on a game and then selecting the “Add Game” option. From there, you can even mess with the layout a bit, whether you want to enlarge one of the games while the rest are stacked up on the right side of the screen or simply view two games side by side. You can also switch between audio using the Apple TV remote to choose which game you want to listen to, TechCrunch notes.

Apple isn’t the only streaming service to experiment with multiview as of late. YouTube TV similarly started testing the feature for sports games in March, but it seems much more limited than Apple’s version. There isn’t any way to customize the multiview experience just yet, for instance, which means you can only watch multiple games by choosing from the curated multiview bundles that YouTube TV creates itself.