Apple turns monitor height adjustment into a $400 upsell

Apple unveiled a new standalone monitor—the —that includes your choice of either a tilt-adjustable stand or a VESA wall mount adaptor. But for $400 more, you can purchase a fancier tilt and height-adjustable version of that stand. In the Apple universe, a 5K retina display monitor and stand aimed at the consumer market priced just shy of $2000 is a steal. Be forewarned: If you’re partial to non-reflective surfaces, shooting for nano-texture glass on the Studio Display is another additional $300.
Even hardcore Apple enthusiasts balked at the Pro Display XDR the company released in 2019, which started at $4,999, not including $999 for the (optional) . Back then, we called the smooth, elegantly designed accessory “an expensive gadget no one needs”. It’s due to this type of conditioning that a $400 metal stand— even though it’s roughly the same price as a new iPad with 128 GB of storage or an —still seems like a bargain. It’s definitely not.
For consumers who opt not to purchase the $400 stand, the stand included with the Studio Display is still tilt-adjustable. If you want to save some desk space, your Studio Display is another good option. But for those who struggle with eye strain or are using a , a height-adjustable stand is non-negotiable.
Those still recovering from sticker shock induced by the $400 Studio Display stand should also remember the cost of for the Apple Mac Pro, which will set you back $699. Once again, this new mount feels like a relative bargain.
