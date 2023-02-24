Apple takes another step towards ads on TV Plus

Apple has made a notable hire that could signal its intent to move into ads on Apple TV Plus. The company has hired advertising exec Lauren Fry to “to help build a video advertising business for its Apple TV Plus streaming service,” according to The Information.

Currently, Apple TV Plus is only available with a paid subscription that recently got more expensive, so an ad-supported tier that’s presumably more affordable could be one way for Apple to bring in new subscribers. At this point, having an ad-supported tier of a streaming service is pretty common — Netflix and Disney Plus got them last year, while HBO Max’s ads plan launched in June 2021 — and in hiring Fry, it appears Apple is moving forward with plans to eventually run ads alongside shows like Ted Lasso and Severance.