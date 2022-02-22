Apple Stores drop mask requirements for customers in several states

Apple will no longer require customers to wear masks in a number of Apple stores across the US, including in Ohio, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia, and other states that have recently dropped local mask mandates, according to a report by Bloomberg. Employees at Apple stores will still be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, however.

Apple is also resuming in-store classes

Bloomberg says Apple has since updated its website to indicate which stores require masks. When searching for a store using Apple’s retail store locator, the site will tell you if masks are “required,” “recommended,” or “optional” for vaccinated customers at specific locations. Masks are still required in states with more rigid guidelines, like Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. In some locations, such as New York and Connecticut, face masks are only optional for fully-vaccinated customers.

In addition to lifting mask requirements, Bloomberg says Apple is also resuming its in-store classes, called Today at Apple. Classes are available at select locations and include courses on making music with Garageband, editing and shooting photos on an iPhone, and making videos with iMovie. As noted by Bloomberg, some classes will resume this week, while others will start again in March.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has continued to change its mask policy in line with local guidance. Adjustments have tended to roll out relatively quickly at Apple — in November, the company started phasing out mask requirements at retail locations and then reinstated them again in December as COVID-19 cases started rising.