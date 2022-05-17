Apple Store employees accuse company of union busting

Apple Store employees have accused the company of union busting and violating the National Labor Relations Act. The Communications Workers of America an Unfair Labor Practice filing on behalf of workers at the Cumberland Mall store, who say has conducted captive audience meetings in an attempt to fight their union drive.

For decades, companies have been allowed to conduct captive audience meetings until 24 hours before a union election begins. Employers typically use these mandatory meetings to deliver anti-union messaging.

However, as notes, National Labor Relations Board general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo claimed in a memo last month that such meetings are in violation of the National Labor Relations Act. “Forcing employees to listen to such employer speech under threat of discipline — directly leveraging the employees’ dependence on their jobs — plainly chills employees’ protected right to refrain from listening to this speech,” Abruzzo .

The Cumberland Mall Apple Store workers filed for a union election with the NLRB last month. The election is . The workers said that while they “love this company,” they are , among other things.

Union drives are in progress . Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple to use in daily “download” meetings that take place before shifts.

The Hamden Journal has contacted Apple and the CWA for comment.