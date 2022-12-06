Apple still can’t figure out what kind of car it wants to make

Apple’s long-rumored car could cost less than $100,000 when it’s finally available to buy, according to Bloomberg. But the car may have less ambitious self-driving capabilities than first planned and arrive a year later than originally expected.

While the car had been reported to be a fully autonomous car like prototypes from EV startup Canoo, the current design for the car will have more conventional car features like a steering wheel and pedals, Bloomberg reports. This new version won’t be fully autonomous; instead, users will apparently only be able to activate the self-driving features on highways, closer to driver-assist options like GM’s Super Cruise and Ford’s BlueCruise. (Perhaps Apple is wary of running into the issues Tesla has faced with its Full Self-Driving technology.)

Apple plans to power the car with a technology system codenamed Denali using a processor that’s as powerful as “about four of Apple’s highest-end Mac chips combined,” Bloomberg says. Unlike Tesla, Apple’s self-driving system will rely on lidar and radar sensors; Tesla is shifting away from ultrasonic sensors in favor of cameras.

Apple has also apparently adjusted the car’s cost and release date. Instead of a price north of $120,000, Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to offer it for less than $100,000, and instead of launching it in 2025, it could launch in 2026.