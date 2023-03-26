Apple staff reportedly express doubts about mixed-reality headset months ahead of launch

Although the expected launch of Apple’s mixed-reality headset is just months away, some employees don’t seem to think the device is ready yet, according to a report from The New York Times. While some employees reportedly exited the project due to their doubts, others remain skeptical about the headset’s potential for success — especially at a price point of $3,000.

Apple’s widely expected to reveal the headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple recently demoed the device in front of Apple’s top 100 executives at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, “suggesting that a public unveiling is getting close.”

But behind the “glitzy” presentation, the Times suggests that there has been some internal turmoil about the future of the mixed reality headset. While that seems pretty normal whenever a company makes a foray into a completely new product category (which is something Apple has done several times in the past), the Times says things are different this time around.

“Some internal skeptics have questioned if the new device is a solution in search of a problem,” the Times writes. “Unlike the iPod, which put digital songs in people’s pockets, and the iPhone, which combined the abilities of a music player and a phone, the headset hasn’t been driven by the same clarity.”