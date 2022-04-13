Apple signs an exclusive deal with Tom Hanks’ production company

is looking to build on the success of TV+ by locking in production company to an exclusive multi-year deal. The agreement with Playtone covers series, documentaries and unscripted projects.
Hanks is also set to star in a sequel to World War II movie Greyhound. The thriller was one of the most-watched projects on Apple TV+, according to . Apple distribution rights to the film in 2020. Greyhound was supposed to be released theatrically, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from being released in theaters. There was a similar situation with , a post-apocalyptic survival film in which Hanks’ character is accompanied on the road by his dog and a helper robot. That movie .
Apple has had a working relationship with Playtone, which was founded by Hanks and producer Gary Goetzman, for a few years. It was that the two companies and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television were working on Masters of the Air, a follow-up series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Production of the show has wrapped, but a release date hasn’t been announced.
Adding more shows and movies from Playtone to the library will bolster Apple TV+, which is on a great run. It just became the first streaming service to (for CODA) while sitcom Ted Lasso enjoyed huge success . Recent shows like and have earned acclaim as well.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.