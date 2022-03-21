Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more

Notice Apple that several Apple services are unavailable? You’re not alone. As Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman notes, Apple’s system status page indicates outages across several major services, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, on-device AppleCare, Find My, the iTunes Store, Maps and radio. The alerts note that some users are affected, and that problems may be “intermittent” (the App Store) or lead to slowdowns. We’ve asked Apple for comment.

Availability appears to be fluctuating. Gurman initially observed problems with the Podcasts app as well as school- and work-oriented services like Apple Business Manager and Schoolwork. Those products had come back online as of this writing, however.

Developing…