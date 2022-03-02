Apple resurrects Beats Pill Plus in limited edition collab

Beats is releasing a limited-edition model of its discontinued Beats Pill Plus in collaboration with fashion brand Stüssy. The release comes not long after Apple discontinued the Beats Pill Plus in January.

Apple released the original Beats Pill Plus speaker, which measured a bit larger than the first Beats Pill, in 2015. It was the first speaker Apple released following its 2014 acquisition of Beats for $3 billion. This new version of the Pill Plus will only be available for a limited time.

Image: Stüssy

Image: Stüssy

The new Pill Plus will keep the original design and come in a sleek black with a white skull and crossbones design on the front of the speaker. One side of the speaker reads “the only good system is a sound system.” The description on Stüssy’s website says the new Pill Plus will combine the “signature Southern California aesthetic with a rich, clear sound field that will improve your listening experience anywhere.”

The speaker will be available globally on Stüssy’s website Friday, March 4th, at 10AM PST. According to MacRumors, it will be priced at $185 in the US.