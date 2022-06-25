Apple reportedly won’t challenge historic Maryland store unionization vote

Apple will reportedly not challenge the at its Towson Town Center retail location in Maryland to unionize. Citing a “person familiar with the company’s plans,” the tech giant will participate in the bargaining process “in good faith.” Apple declined to comment on the report.

On June 19th, workers at the Towson Town Center Apple Store voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Of the approximately 110 employees who were eligible to participate in the election, 65 voted yes. Towson Town Center was the first Apple retail location in the US to vote on unionization after organizers at a store in Georgia an election over intimidation claims.

If the reporting from Reuters is accurate and Apple does not plan to challenge the Towson vote, the company’s approach would put it at odds with much of corporate America. Amazon, for instance, quickly came out against the historic vote at its in Staten Island, saying it would the result over allegations the Amazon Labor Union had intimidated workers and committed “electioneering.” Even if their appeals are ultimately thrown out, companies will typically challenge union votes as a way to delay the bargaining process and pour water on other organizing efforts.