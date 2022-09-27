Apple removes Russia’s largest social network from the App Store

The translated statement says “some VK applications are blocked by Apple” but that it will “continue to develop and support iOS applications.” The Russian Ministry of Digital Affairs told state-controlled media outlet RT that it was investigating “the reasons for deleting VK applications and developer accounts, underlining the social significance and scale of use of the services provided by the Russian company.” The apps are still available on Google’s Play Store.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, its government has blocked several American social media sites, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The US and other governments have sanctioned many Russian-government-affiliated individuals and businesses, including VK Group CEO and Putin ally Vladimir Kiriyenko. VKontakte was created in 2006 by Pavel Durov, who was eventually pushed out of the company, saying there would be no going back “after I publicly refused to cooperate with the authorities. They can’t stand me.” He then focused on his encrypted messaging app, Telegram.

Apple removing VK’s apps means that Russian iPhone users no longer have access to the app for the fifth most popular site in the country, according to SimilarWeb, as well as other apps from VK like Mail.ru, VK Music, and Youla classifieds. The company told Russian news outlet Interfax that the apps may continue to work but that there could be issues with notifications and payments.