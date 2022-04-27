Apple promises free fixes for Watch Series 6 models with blank screens

Don’t worry if your Apple Watch screen suddenly went blank — you might not have to pay to get it fixed. 9to5Mac and The Verge note that Apple has launched a service program that offers free fixes for Watch Series 6 models whose screens go permanently white. If you own a 40mm watch built between April and September of 2021, Apple or an authorized shop will repair the device regardless of its warranty status.

The program covers affected Apple Watch Series 6 models for two years after the first retail sales, which began in September 2020. You can enter your wristwear’s serial number on the program website to determine if you qualify. This doesn’t extend the regular warranty or cover damage that requires repairs before the display can be addressed.

Apple said the problem only affects a “very small percentage” of Series 6 units. Still, the program may be valuable. The Apple Watch isn’t a cheap accessory, especially if you bought a steel or titanium variant — this could save you the added pain of a costly fix for a manufacturer defect.