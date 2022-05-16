Apple Podcasts update will stop old episodes eating all your storage space

Apple is giving Podcasts a useful boost, both for listeners and podcasters. As TechCrunch explains, the impending iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 upgrades will finally give you a host of advanced tools to limit podcast storage across your devices. You can tell the Podcasts app to only download a certain number of recent episodes, those within a set timeframe (such as a week or month) or only new episodes. You can also disable downloads entirely — helpful if you’re using a small-capacity iPhone and need every gigabyte you can get.

The new OS upgrades will also give you the option of yearly subscriptions for paid podcasts. You’ll alsoget to browse shows by season and filter episodes by their status.

You may see more podcasts, too. Apple has unveiled plans for a “Delegated Delivery” feature that lets creators send both free and paid shows to Podcasts through third-party providers like Acast, Libsyn and Omny Studio. The move should make it much easier for producers to distribute their shows across platforms — they could make a series available through Podcasts, Spotify and other big platforms while managing content in one place.

Delegated Delivery will be available sometime this fall, and will be free whether or not creators are part of the Apple Podcasters Program. They’ll only need to join that program to publish paid material. The initiative is effectively Apple’s response to Spotify’s Anchor, and should increase the odds that your favorite show is available through your listening app of choice.