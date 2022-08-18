Apple Podcasts’ new charts help you find the top paid shows

Apple Podcasts has offered paid subscriptions for a while, but how are you supposed to find shows worth a monthly outlay? You now have some help. Apple has introduced charts for both the top 100 subscriber shows and top 100 subscriber channels, making it clearer which shows and providers are interesting enough for people to spend their hard-earned money.

Both new charts are available through the Podcasts app in the US, UK, Australia and Canada. You’ll need at least iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 or macOS 12.5. They’re available through both the Browse tab and the Charts page, and are refreshed multiple times per day.

There’s a clear frontrunner in the inaugural charts. As of this writing, Amazon’s Wondery is dominating the show and channel rankings with podcasts like Morbid and SmartLess. Recognizable rivals like Luminary (Black Star’s No Fear of Time) and Pushkin (Malcolm Gladwell’s Go and See) are also present on the channel list.

There’s no mystery behind the strategy. Apple is clearly hoping you’ll sign up for subscriptions and support your favorite series while giving the iPhone maker a cut of the fees. Nonetheless, this might be helpful if you’re looking for ad-free shows and otherwise crave paid perks.