Apple ‘Peek Performance’ Spring 2022 event live blog

The time has come for Apple’s first product announcement event of 2022. Though the company has been characteristically tight-lipped about what we can expect to see at this event, the rumor mill has indicated that we’ll at least get a refreshed iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and maybe even a Mac or two.

Last-minute rumors leading up to the event even claimed that Apple will finally introduce a standalone display to accompany its pro-level Pro Display XDR monitor — something that many Apple fans have been wanting for a long time.

Apple’s spring events don’t typically have the top-tier devices seen at the events later in the year, but they set the tone for the year. With Apple expected to introduce many new products across its various lines this year, consider this just the start of things to come.

As usual, we’ll be live blogging the event below and will have plenty of follow-up coverage and reviews of whatever it is that Apple decides to announce.

Apple “Peek Performance” event live blog

