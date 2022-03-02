Apple officially announces March 8th event

Apple will be holding its next event online on March 8th, the company announced today with an invite featuring the “peek performance” tagline, and multicolored Apple logo that could hint at the colors of new devices.

The company didn’t disclose further details about what the virtual event will entail, beyond the timing set for 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

However, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who is often a reliable source for Apple rumors, speculates Apple may announce a low-cost iPhone SE. The new device, he suggests, will arrive with 5G, a faster A15 CPU chip, and better cameras. It will share the same design as the current iPhone SE, however, which means the new SE may also retain the Touch ID feature.

Meanwhile, Gurman also theorizes Apple will announce the latest iteration of the iPad Air. The new tablet is expected to arrive with a new CPU and 5G for cellular-equipped models. Apple, Gurman postulates, could additionally roll out the new iOS 15.4 update, making it possible to unlock Face ID-equipped iPhones and iPads while wearing a face mask. A Universal Control feature is additionally expected to make its debut with the new update, which would mean users could use one keyboard and mouse across multiple iPads and Macs.

It’s also rumored another Mac with Apple-designed chips may arrive in March, but that won’t be something we’ll likely see at this particular event. Neither will we most likely see the new iPhone 14 models, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac Pro desktops rumored to launch later in 2022.