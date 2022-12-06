Apple Music Sing is a new built-in karaoke mode

Apple on Tuesday announced Apple Music Sing, a karaoke experience that will be built right into the Apple Music app. With Apple Music Sing, you’ll be able to follow along with Apple Music’s real-time lyrics and adjust the volume of the vocals so that you can better hear your singing voice. (I’ll personally be keeping the vocals up as loud as possible to hide my imperfections.)

There are a few features designed to make it easier to sing with others, too. Background vocals can appear independently of main vocals, according to Apple, and there will be a duet view as well if you want to sing along with a friend. Apple will have more than 50 “dedicated companion playlists” featuring karaoke-ready songs that you can pick from.

Here’s what the new Apple Music Sing experience looks like. Image: Apple

A closer look at the experience on an iPhone. Image: Apple

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a press release. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”