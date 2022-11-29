Apple Music Replay gets a much-needed redesign for 2022

users can now access a recap of what they’ve listened to on the service this year thanks to . Apple has to make it a much sleeker experience, albeit one that perhaps isn’t quite on par with just yet.

For one thing, you’ll only be able to access your full Replay details on the web rather than in the Apple Music app (which does have a playlist of your most-played tracks). At the top of the page, you’ll see a stories-style highlight reel including how many minutes you’ve spent listening to music and your top song, artist, album and genres of the year. Further down the page are the lists of your top 10 songs, artists and albums, and your top five playlists. What’s more, you’ll see if you’re in the top 100 listeners for a certain artist.

You can share your highlight reel or other stats on social platforms or with friends. There are share buttons dotted throughout Replay on iOS and tapping one brings up the usual share sheet. Curiously, Apple Music’s desktop web player doesn’t feature share buttons, which makes it slightly more difficult for me to share just how much Rammstein and Taylor Swift I’ve been listening to this year.

Meanwhile, Apple Music has released , including the most Shazamed songs of the year. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber had the service’s most popular song of 2022 with “Stay,” while Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was the biggest album on Apple Music. On the top 100 songs chart, hip hop led the way in terms of genres with 32 tracks, followed by pop (23), R&B/soul (11), Latin (eight) and J-Pop (six).