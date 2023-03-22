Apple Music bug adds other people’s playlists to users’ libraries

Apple Music users have started noticing a strange issue that’s causing other people’s playlists and songs to show up in their libraries, as reported earlier by 9to5Mac. Several users on Reddit have reported this problem over the span of several weeks, with some saying that they have even lost some of their songs or entire playlists as a result.

In some cases, these random playlists and songs are actually replacing the ones already in users’ libraries, leaving them unable to access the music they once had. Meanwhile, others say unknown music was simply added to their library without erasing any of their content.

As noted by 9to5Mac, it seems that this issue is only affecting the Apple Music app on iOS. We still don’t know why this is happening, but it could be related to some kind of iCloud syncing issue that’s mixing up data between users. Some users have found that toggling off iCloud syncing and then turning it back on has helped, which you can try by going to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > Show All.