Apple may release its next iPad Pro this fall

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman expects Apple will release its next-generation iPad Pro sometime this fall. In his latest , Gurman says he anticipates the new tablet will feature MagSafe inductive charging and Apple’s long-rumored but as yet unannounced corroborating a previous report from 9to5Mac.

As of the company’s most recent hardware event, the and both feature M1 chips. Apple last updated the iPad Pro in to add 5G and Thunderbolt connectivity, and its first-generation Apple Silicon system-on-a-chip. The iPad Pro has more or less featured the same design since 2018 when the company refreshed the tablet to give its now-iconic edge-to-edge display. Since then, Apple has filtered out that design to most of its other tablets, including the and the aforementioned iPad Air.

Details on the M2 remain sparse, but as of last April, it had reportedly gone into production. Most suggest the M2 will feature the same eight-core CPU layout as its predecessor while being faster and more efficient thanks to TSMC’s new 4-nanometer fabrication process.