Apple is reportedly working on a health-led journaling app

Apple allegedly plans to release a journaling app for the iPhone, The Wall Street Journal reported. The app, codenamed “Jurassic,” would align with Apple’s desire to expand into healthcare, with internal documents tying journaling to improved mental health.

This app could act as a life tracker of sorts, analyzing what your typical day is like, where you go, who you interact with and when you differentiate from a standard routine. Supposedly, it might attempt to even determine the difference between who your colleagues and friends are, using a feature called “All Day People Discovery.” It could work by picking up your proximity to other individuals, though it’s not clear if they would also need an iPhone and the app.

The comprehensive information Apple may collect isn’t exactly new, but could be very obvious, with a personalization feature using the data it collects to suggest relevant journaling topics. Basically, it seems that if you bring your iPhone on a run, it will suggest writing about a workout. All data could apparently be stored solely on-device, with journaling suggestions automatically deleting after four weeks.

If Apple does release a journaling app, it could be in direct competition with Day One. The feeling and activity tracker has spent over a decade growing to 200,000 premium subscribers — much with the help of Apple. It received a 2014 Apple Design Award and received repeated App Store promotions. Paul Mayne, its founder, told the WSJ that Apple’s support noticeably dropped off about three years ago, leading him to assume it was making a similar app. Apple has previously been accused of creating its own versions of popular apps — also known as Sherlocking — or taking meetings with companies only to drop off and produce something akin to their idea.

Apple has not publicly announced anything about the alleged journaling app, and likely won’t until, at earliest, its June developer conference.

