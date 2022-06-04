Apple is reportedly enlisting Hollywood talent to create content for its upcoming AR headset

Apple has reportedly enlisted Hollywood directors like Jon Favreau to create video content for its long-rumored mixed reality headset. According to , the filmmaker is developing an experience that brings the dinosaurs from , the Apple TV+ original series he helped produced, to life on the device.

Corroborating recent reporting from , The Times states the headset is “expected to ship next year.” It will reportedly feature a design that’s reminiscent of a pair of ski goggles. With the start of WWDC 2022 mere days away, it’s unclear if Apple will have anything to say about the device on Monday.

However, The Times reports the company plans to announce new software tools that would allow developers to add additional camera and voice features to their apps, thereby creating the framework for experiences that you could navigate without a visual interface.

Citing “two people familiar with the project,” The Times reports that “continuing challenges” with battery life made Apple decide to delay the headset to 2023. That broadly aligns with reporting published at the start of the year that said the company was likely to delay the device due to development issues like overheating.