Apple has resolved the outage affecting iMessage, Apple Music, the App Store, and other services

Many Apple services were experiencing outages for a good chunk of early Monday afternoon.

Services with confirmed issues, according to Apple’s system status page, included iMessage, some Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Podcasts. But after 3:45PM ET or so, every service again has a green light and says the problems have been resolved. Apple has not responded to a request for comment about what might have been going on.

Reports of issues hit Downdetector shortly after 12PM ET, though reports look to have fallen in the hours since the outages were first reported. The The Hamden Journal staff experienced scattered problems with iMessage and other key services, although the problems haven’t been impacting everyone equally.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reported that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are down as well — which, according to this tweet, appears to mean that some Apple Store employees have had to do their work on paper.

On the r/sysadmin subreddit, some reported that they couldn’t get into Apple’s business manager portal. A tweet from WhatsAppBetaInfo reveals that the problems even affected other apps (for example, trying to back up your chat history to iCloud).

Apple’s status page for developers was completely down at one point, though it is now showing a number of outages. It, too, has already changed as the afternoon has gone on.



