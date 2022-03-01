Apple halts product sales in Russia

Apple has paused sales of its physical products in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement from the company. This is Apple’s latest step after it imposed limitations for Apple Pay in Russia in accordance with sanctions, and it pulled some Russian news apps from the App Store outside of the country.

In its statement, which you can read in full below, Apple says that it “stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country” last week in response to the violence. The company says that it will “continue to evaluate the situation” and that it’s communicating with the governments of affected countries.

A Ukrainian official called on Tim Cook to cut Russia off last week

Last week, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov published an open letter to Apple, asking the company to cut Russia off from its products, services, and App Store. In the letter, he says that he is “sure that such actions will motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.”

While Apple’s statement doesn’t mention any planned actions regarding the App Store, the company does say that it’s turned off traffic and live incident reports in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety measure. Google has also turned off Ukraine traffic data in Google Maps — before it was suspended, researchers were using it to track the Russian invasion and were able to get some insight into troop movements.

According @googlemaps, there is a “traffic jam” at 3:15 in the morning on the road from Belgorod, Russia to the Ukrainian border. It starts *exactly* where we saw a Russian formation of armor and IFV/APCs show up yesterday.

Someone’s on the move. pic.twitter.com/BYyc5YZsWL — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) February 24, 2022

We were still able to access Apple’s Russian online store, but products like the iPhone and Mac are listed as currently unavailable and cannot be added to the shopping cart.

Here’s Apple’s full statement: