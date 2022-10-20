Apple Fitness Plus works with just an iPhone or iPad starting on October 24th

Soon, you won’t need an Apple Watch to close your rings. Starting October 24th, anyone with an iPhone updated to iOS 16.1 can subscribe to Apple’s Fitness Plus service. Folks who buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV can also get a free three-month trial. But if you aren’t keen on buying a new gadget, Apple is also working with SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health to help users sign up at no extra cost.

This move has been in the works for a while. Back at WWDC in June, Apple announced that iOS 16 would include the Fitness app for all iPhone owners. Then, at last month’s Far Out event, Apple clarified that also meant it was decoupling Fitness Plus from the Apple Watch as well. Previously, both the Fitness app and Fitness Plus required you to have an Apple Watch Series 3 or later. That made subscribing a pricey proposition, as you’d need to buy an iPhone, Apple Watch, and a $79.99 yearly subscription. (You could also opt for a $9.99 monthly subscription or get it with the Apple One Premier plan for $29.95 monthly.)

You can also get a free three-month trial if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Image: Apple

iPhone-only subscribers will have full access to Fitness Plus’ catalog of workouts, meditations, and programs. Of course, you will get a “better” experience if you do have an Apple Watch. The iPhone version of the Fitness app tracks your activity using the phone’s motion sensors, so you won’t see certain metrics like real-time heart rate pop up on your screen. Instead, you’ll see on-screen trainer guidance, interval timing, and estimated calories burned and still get credit toward closing your Move ring.

Content-wise, Apple is also adding a new Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift’s Midnights album, a new Yoga for Every Runner program, and more Time to Walk guests like Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham and singer Meghan Trainor.