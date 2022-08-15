Apple employees will return to the office in September under hybrid model

Apple has informed staff that they will be expected to return to the office three days per week starting September 5th, according to internal emails viewed by The The Hamden Journal. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

All employees in the Bay Area will be expected to come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in addition to a third day every week that’s decided based on individual teams. Employees have the option of working remotely twice a week.

The news marks the start of Apple’s much delayed hybrid work model, which was announced in June 2021. The announcement set off a wave of activism within the company as employees protested the return to work. Those protests died down as Apple continued to delay the hybrid work model due to the pandemic.

CEO Tim Cook and SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi sent memos to staff, which we’ve included below.

Memo from Tim Cook

Team, The early ramp-in phase of our hybrid work pilot has been a great opportunity to come together, reconnect with our teams, and meet new colleagues in person. This has been a transition for many of us as we’ve navigated changing case rates in many parts of the world, so thank you for your teamwork and professionalism as we continue moving forward. I’m writing to you today with two updates, one about changes we’re making to our hybrid pilot, the other about its timing. When we announced the pilot a year ago, we said it would be a learning experience for us all. And we committed ourselves to adapting along the way to create a flexible environment that enables our teams to thrive. Based on the feedback and insights we’ve received from you and your managers, we are making the following adjustment: Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year. We are excited to move forward with the pilot and believe that this revised framework will enhance our ability to work flexibly, while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture. We also know that we still have a lot to learn. And we are committed to listening, adapting, and growing together in the weeks and months ahead. In terms of timing, many locations around the world are in different phases and you will hear more details shortly. For Santa Clara Valley, we plan to begin our new adjusted pilot with all employees in the office three days beginning the week of September 5th. In the near term, we will continue to navigate the pandemic together as the situation evolves. We are monitoring the data closely and you will continue to receive updates on health and safety protocols for your location as necessary from our COVID-19 Response Team. In the meantime, it’s encouraging that children under five years old are now eligible for vaccination in many countries, and I urge anyone who is able to get a vaccine or a booster to do so if you haven’t already. As we continue on this journey, I want to say how grateful I am for everything you do. I’ve never been more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, the impact we can have on the lives we touch, and the outstanding team that makes it all possible. I look forward to working with you to create a flexible environment at Apple where, together, we can make an even greater difference in the lives of our users around the world. Tim

Memo from Craig Federighi