Apple employees evacuate Cupertino campus following potential hazmat situation

Apple ordered the evacuation of a “portion” of its Apple Park headquarters on Tuesday after first responders from the Santa Clara County Fire Department found an envelope containing an unidentified powdery white substance, according to NBC Bay Area.
We’ll update this article once more information on the situation becomes available.
Developing…
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.