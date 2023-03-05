Apple could release an M3-powered iMac as early as the second half of 2023

Apple is readying to release a new 24-inch iMac as early as the second half of the year, according to . Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports the development of two new iMac models has reached “a late stage,” with Apple recently beginning manufacturing tests. Gurman expects volume production of the 2023 iMac won’t start for at least another three months, but the good news is the refreshed models will feature a handful of improvements.

Most significantly, the 2023 iMac will reportedly include Apple’s next-generation M3 system-on-a-chip. Gurman notes the new chipset is likely to offer significant performance and power efficiency gains given that it’s expected to take advantage of . Other changes could involve the iMac’s internal components, some of which have reportedly been redesigned by Apple. Gurman says the company is also planning to employ a “different” manufacturing process for attaching the iMac’s stand. That said, the all-in-one will still feature a 24-inch screen and come in the same cheerful colorways as its .

Alongside a new iMac, Gurman says the company is readying to release the long-rumored , as well as a refresh of the 13-inch model and its first . He expects those Macs to arrive will arrive between late spring and sometime this summer. Less clear is whether the new MacBook Airs will ship with M3 chips. Gurman speculates “at least” the 13-inch model could feature Apple’s latest chip given that the company already offers an .