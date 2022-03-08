Apple could have a more compact 30W GaN charger on the way

Apple could release a new 30W charger this year that uses gallium nitride (GaN) in its construction, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Gallium nitride is a material that allows chargers to produce less heat, which means they can be smaller while still offering high wattages. Kuo notes that the new charger could have “a new form factor design” which would presumably make it smaller than Apple’s current 30W charger.

The company’s first GaN charger was the 140W brick that shipped with the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. But the much lower wattage of the new 30W charger would likely make it a better fit for one of Apple’s iPhones, iPads, or lower-powered laptops like the MacBook Air. As it happens, last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max reportedly upped the iPhone’s maximum charging speed to 27W when used with the right charger, which could explain why Apple is looking to revamp its 30W power brick.

Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 7, 2022

But 27W is weak compared to what even mid-range Android phones require these days for fast charging. OnePlus’ recent Nord CE 2, for example, supports 65W charging via Oppo’s proprietary SuperVOOC standard, allowing it to be fully charged in a little over half an hour. Meanwhile Samsung’s recent S22 Plus and S22 Ultra can fast-charge at 45W.

This being Apple, it’s unclear whether we might see the potential new 30W charger ship inside the box of compatible devices. As of this writing, Apple continues to ship power bricks with its laptops and tablets, but not with its phones or smartwatches.