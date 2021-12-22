Apple closes several stores due to COVID-19 outbreaks, encourages online shopping

Over the last couple of weeks, several Apple Stores around the US have closed due to rising COVID-19 infections among staff members, and a report by Bloomberg lists seven locations in the US and Canada that have shut down operations within the last day or so. The Apple Stores listed include Dadeland and The Gardens Mall in Florida, Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA, Highland Village in Houston, TX, Summit Mall in Ohio, Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire, and Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, Canada.

According to the report, shutdowns are usually called when 10 percent of the store’s staff has tested positive. These spikes are occurring as the CDC reports omicron has become the dominant strain of the virus spreading throughout the US. Apple’s response to the changing conditions has included reinstating its mask policy and delaying plans to resume office working for all of its workers.

9to5Mac points out one other item people should be aware of, which is that Apple has begun promoting two-hour deliveries in “most metro areas” for free. The promotion says it will run through noon on Christmas Eve, and while it’s convenient for anyone on a last-minute gift mission, it could also help reduce crowds inside of stores during the shopping rush. That’s in addition to other options like In-store/express/curbside pickup and next-day delivery for many items.