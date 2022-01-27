It’s been a great quarter for Apple. The company just dropped its earnings report for Q1, 2022 (which for Apple ended December 25, 2021), and it broke revenue records across the board.

Not only is its overall revenue at an all-time high of $123.9 billion, Apple also made more money selling iPhones, Macs and wearables than ever before. This time last year, the company reported a revenue of $111 billion, which itself was a new record at the time. Last quarter, too, it made all kinds of money selling Macs, even without the release of new Macbooks.

Apple’s revenue from iPhones ($71.6 billion) this year, despite global supply constraints, is a notable jump from last year ($65.6 billion). Driven by the transition to its own M1 silicon chips, Mac revenues were up more than $2 billion compared to the year prior, hitting a record $10.9 billion. Chief financial officer Luca Maestri said on the company’s earnings call that the last six quarters were “the best six quarters ever for Mac,” and that M1-powered devices made up the vast majority of sales thanks to a “record number of upgraders.”

Net sales of iPads brought in $7.2 billion this year; “Wearables, Home and Accessories” — which includes Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePods — added another $14.7 billion to the revenue sheet. Apple’s services also contributed to its overall revenue, with products like TV+ and Fitness+ raking in a total of $19.5 billion — an increase of 24 percent from last year. Maestri noted that paid subscriptions continue to grow, with recent developments in Fitness+, Arcade and Apple Music contributing to the growth.

Investors will be happy to know that Apple’s board of directors have declared “a cash dividend of 22 cents per share of common stock, payable on February 10th 2022.”